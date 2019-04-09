Los Angeles Intersection to be Renamed in Honor of Nipsey Hussle

The intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, right in the center of where Nipsey grew up, will become "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square."

Following the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, his hometown of Los Angeles is honoring the rapper.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced on Tuesday that the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, right in the center of where Nipsey grew up, will become "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square."

The rapper was gunned down on Mar. 31 in front of his Marathon Clothing store, located at the newly named intersection. Suspect Eric Holder has been charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. Holder is in custody after pleading not guilty.

Nip's family will be hosting a "Celebration of Life" on Thursday Apr. 11 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

