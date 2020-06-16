L.A. and NYC Movie Theaters Hope to Reopen July 10

The country's two largest markets in terms of box office revenue are crucial for Hollywood studio tentpoles 'Mulan' and 'Tenet.'

Movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York City hope to reopen on July 10 in a key development for the return of the box office after an unprecedented hiatus.

The country's two largest moviegoing markets are crucial for Hollywood studios as they gear up to release big-budget tentpoles Mulan on July 24 and Tenet on July 31 (the latter was originally set to open on July 17, but moved last week).

The first two new nationwide releases set to hit the big screen since all in-door cinemas shuttered in mid-March are Solstice Studios' Unhinged and Sony's The Broken Hearts Club on July 10.

Regal Cinemas announced Tuesday morning that the majority of its locations will open on July 10, while all 541 U.S. sites will be up and running by July 24. AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres are planning on similar phased reopenings. Together, the three circuits make up the three biggest chains in the U.S.

None of the circuits have announced specific plans for New York City and Los Angeles since they first need the go-ahead from local authorities, yet numerous sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that movie chains and Hollywood now believe cinemas there will be once again be allowed to welcome customers on July 10.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave theaters the okay to reopen, with L.A. County expected to follow suit. New York City is more complicated. Movie theaters are currently part of the Phase Four reopening plan for businesses, but there's a push to make them part of Phase Three.

On Tuesday, Regal detailed a wide array of safety measures it will take upon reopening, including keeping two seats empty between groups of patrons (and one in the instance of recliner seats), contactless payment, reduced concessions, cleaning with special equipment and more. And where required by local authorities, employees and guests will wear masks, while capacity may be reduced by 50 percent.

Regal says it will initially offer classic titles — such as the Harry Potter films — at a discounted price of $5 for adults and $3 for children.