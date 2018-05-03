So L.A.: These Los Angeles Print Pajamas Are a Locavore's Dream

Silverlake's Sqirl jam, Venice's Gjelina pizza and downtown's Broad Museum are some of the local favorites that pattern the pjs.

Just in time for Mother's Day, artist and designer Christina J. Wang's cjw label has created the perfect pajamas for L.A.. The New York-based pajama maker has released Los Angeles-themed styles Illustrated with such Angeleno favorites as McConnell’s ice cream sandwich, Compartes' avocado chocolate bar, the Broad Museum and more. The brand boasts a celeb-following of Kate Bosworth, Martha Hunt, Taraji P. Henson and more.

"My L.A. print is inspired by all my favorite spots and bites from my many West Coast trips: ice cream sandwiches, Korean BBQ and the permanent sunny weather that I can't get at home in NYC," Wang tells Pret-a-Reporter.

Pick up the printed pajama set ($195) or the pajama shirt ($145) and you can go to bed dreaming about the perfect day in L.A.. There's also a giant canvas pouch ($95) if pajamas aren't your thing.

(The next collection comes just in time with the MET Gala approaching. Inspired by Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada, and her infamous line “Florals for spring? Ground-breaking,” it includes a chic violet-embroidered cap ($95), scarves ($150-$250), and a mini cushion ($95). It goes on sale May 8 exclusively on shopcjw.com.)

If you want to check out some of the spots featured in the print, here’s a quick rundown:

Grab an ice cream sandwich at one of McConnell’s Ice Cream locations in Los Feliz, downtown Los Angeles and Studio City. Compartes’ avocado chocolate bar ($9.95) can be purchased online, or you can visit the Kelly Wearstler-designed flagship store at Westfield Century City. The Broad Museum is located in the downtown area; make sure to reserve free tickets online before going.