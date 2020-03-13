Los Angeles School District to Shut Down Over Coronavirus

The San Diego Unified School District is also closing.

The Los Angeles Unified School District will close for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, superintendent Austin Beutner announced Friday.

“There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread,” read a statement. “We believe closing the state’s two largest school districts will make an important contribution to this effort.”

The San Diego Unified School District is also closing; altogether, the closures impact more than 750,000 students.

Beutner has been supplying daily updates about the increases of cases in Los Angeles Country and stated there were no cases connected to or effecting the school district.

The news to close comes in what has already been an unprecedented week of emergency moves made by professional sports teams and major businesses, such as theme parks, in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios will all be closed through at least the through end of the month.

The NBA, NHL and MLS all postponed their seasons. MLB canceled the remainder of spring training and will delay the regular season by at least two weeks. Numerous other businesses are ordering employees to work from home.

The state, along with the city and county of Los Angeles, has declared an emergency over is what officially a pandemic.