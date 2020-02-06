Date Set For Kobe Bryant, Victims' Memorial at Staples Center

The event will take place Feb. 24.

A date has been set for the public memorial of Kobe Bryant and the eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

The memorial will take place Feb. 24 at Staples Center, according to multiple news outlets. No additional details were immediately known.

The announcement comes after an outpouring of support from fans around the world after the NBA legend, along with his daughter, Gianna, and parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team, were killed along with the pilot in the Jan. 26 crash.

A massive, impromptu memorial was created outside Staples Center in mere hours after Bryant's death was announced.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously said a memorial was in the works and he anticipated the event to be of an enormous stature.