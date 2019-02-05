Los Angeles Theaters to Present "Broadway in Hollywood" Season

The upcoming 2019-2020 season includes 'Mean Girls,' Disney's 'Frozen,' 'My Fair Lady,' and 'The Band's Visit' among other popular titles.

In a new season titled "Broadway in Hollywood," the Pantages and Dolby Theaters will present eight Los Angeles premieres direct from Broadway.

The first three shows will be staged at the Pantages, including Disney's Frozen, with music and lyrics by the Oscar and EGOT-winning team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Summer: The Donna Summer Musical which celebrates the late disco singer Donna Summer and welcomes back the creative team from Jersey Boys; and Anastasia, inspired by the 1997 animated film and featuring a score by the creators of Broadway's Ragtime.

The Dolby will then present the LA debut of Mean Girls, based on the hit film from Tina Fey, who wrote the book for the musical, and then Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, which offers a book by Greg Garcia of My Name is Earl fame, in collaboration with Mike O'Malley of Shameless.

The Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady will take center stage next, with music and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's film Pygmalion, the original production premiered on Broadway in 1956 and won 6 Tony Awards in addition to setting a record for the longest run of any show on Broadway at that time.

The stage will be then be transformed by the Spongebob Squarepants musical, adapted from Stephen Hillenburg's long-running Nickelodeon series, and lastly, The Band's Visit, which is one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals in history.

In an additional announcement separate from the season package, Hamilton will return to the Pantages Theatre with performances beginning in March 2020.

"Broadway in Hollywood" begins its engagement in October and runs through July 2020. Tickets are now on sale via the respective theater venues.