'The Loudest Voice' Star Annabelle Wallis: "I Am a Product of Roger Ailes' World"

The Loudest Voice star Annabelle Wallis sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss her portrayal of former Fox News staffer Laurie Luhn, in the Showtime limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes, based off the book of the same name by Gabriel Sherman.

"It was so much a story that is in the public consciousness, it's in the forefront of our generation's consciousness," she explained on what attracted her to the project. "It's part of the narrative of the news. It's what's happening in my industry. It's really the source of a voice that is shifting for women and all people."

Wallis admits that while she's a self-proclaimed "news junkie," she became "much more informed" of Ailes, his influence on U.S. politics and the sexual harassment scandal that brought his reign to an end from Sherman's book.

"I then realized that I am a product of Roger Ailes' world. I am a news absorbing, social media, soundbite generation. I'm of the generation that Roger Ailes is very, very influential of, and it's absorbing, knowing how to get people to react, even if it's for the wrong reasons, and creating this charged environment that makes our primal instincts react, and knowing that I can go into a place and judge someone's perspective of the news or the way they see the world, but I am full participant in enabling it."

She continued: "It was very interesting to go into something and be like, 'Oh wow, I cannot judge because I am part and parcel of the problem of the zeitgeist that we have all together created that, yes, had sparked from one person.' It’s been an interesting and humbling experience."

While the real Luhn did not have any participation in The Loudest Voice, suing Showtime over her portrayal in the series, Wallis tells THR that she has feels "protective" of her.

"I have not spoken to Laurie, and I really feel protective of her. I feel really indebted to her. She's an incredible woman, she's done incredible things, she's endured a lot, and I have deep respect for her," she said.

She added: "She paved a path for a conversation that’s happening now. She was at the pillar of a shift that had to happen so that we could get here now. I hope she knows her value in that, and that the things that happened to her, the harrowing things that she went through, she helped us on our journey to a better place."

The Loudest Voice airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime.