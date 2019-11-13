Louis C.K. Accuser Fires Back at Comedy Club Founder: "I Didn't Consent"

Julia Wolov, a comedian and actress who came forward with accusations against C.K. two years ago, fact-checked a piece from Yuk Yuk's Mark Breslin defending his decision to book the 'Louie' creator.

Julia Wolov, a comedian and actress who came forward with accusations against C.K. two years ago in a New York Times story, pointed out factual errors in a November Canadian Jewish News story by Mark Breslin in her own piece on CJN, published Tuesday. "If Mark Breslin had read the Times article, he would know that C.K. was accused by five women publicly, not four, and that what happened to us occurred in 2002, not 2005," she writes. "Contrary to Breslin’s accounting, what C.K. did was not done with consent. We never agreed nor asked him to take all his clothes off and masturbate to completion in front of us."

Breslin, the founder of the Yuk Yuk's club in Toronto, had days earlier published a story titled "Why I Brought Louis C.K. Back From the Dead." Therein, he defended his decision to book C.K. after multiple allegations that the comedian had abused his power and masturbated in front of women. Breslin argued that C.K. "swiftly apologized" after allegations were made in the Times story and that his alleged victims consented to sexual acts and later regretted them.

Only one source in the Times story, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had consented to being masturbated in front of: “I think the big piece of why I said yes was because of the culture,” she had said for that piece. “He abused his power.”

In his story, Breslin noted that he "felt even better" about having booked C.K. after the comedian told his audience that his father was a Hungarian Jew who escaped Nazis. In her own story, Wolov writes that four out of the five of C.K.'s accusers were Jewish themselves.

"The author’s attempt to convince himself and the Jewish community of the validity of supporting C.K. by saying he is part Jewish is shameful," she wrote.

Wolov also noted that several of C.K.'s accusers were comedians. "Although we may never have the stature to perform at Yuk Yuk’s, we will continue to navigate our careers the best we can," she added.

C.K. continues to tour, and will appear in Peoria and Rockford, Illinois, this week.