Louis C.K. Unveils New Stand-Up Special for Those "Who Need to Laugh"

'Sincerely C.K.' is available to download or stream via the comedian's website for $7.99.

Louis C.K. unveiled a new stand-up special on Saturday, titled Sincerely Louis C.K, intended for "those who need to laugh."

In a press announcement, the comedian indirectly referenced the coronavirus pandemic by noting that people need to laugh when things get "shitty," or when they are facing situations that are particularly dire, dark and terrifying.

"I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world," C.K. wrote. "One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face."

He continued, "These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life."

The comedian then addressed another group of people. "The other kind of people feel that it’s important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious And painful things the respect and the silence due to them. And to bow their heads to the tragic and to show kindness to people who are afraid and hurting by not making light of their fears or pain."

Noting that he doesn't think "that either one of these kinds of people is right over the other," C.K. said that he belongs in the first group. "I love and respect many members of the latter group and I can’t stand many members of my own."

Inviting those "who need to laugh," C.K. gave a link to his website, where Sincerely Louis C.K. is available to download and stream for $7.99.

Signing off on the announcement, the comedian wrote, "For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this shitty shitty time."