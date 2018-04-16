Louis Gossett Jr., Shohreh Aghdashloo to Star in Drama 'The Cuban'

Ana Golja and 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Giacomo Gianniotti also topline the coming-of-age drama from director Sergio Navarretta.

Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. and Shohreh Aghdashloo are starring in The Cuban, an indie coming-of-age drama from S.N.A.P. Films and director Sergio Navarretta.

The film, shooting in Brantford and Brant County in southern Ontario through mid-May, also stars Degrassi: Next Class actress Ana Golja, Giacomo Gianniotti and Lauren Holly.

The Cuban portrays a young Afghan immigrant named Mina (Golja) who starts her first job at a nursing home when an unexpected friendship with Luis, a Cuban resident with dementia, reignites her love of music and changes her life.

Gossett Jr. will play the nursing home resident, Luis, and Aghdashloo a former doctor who pushes her niece, Mina, to go to medical school.

Navarretta and Alessandra Piccione will produce alongside Golja, Taras Koltun. Ryan Kimel and Paul Golini. Aghdashloo will executive produce, in association with 920 Films.

Gossett Jr. is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Aghdashloo is repped by CAA, and Golja is repped by The Kohner Agency and David Dean Management.