Louis Vuitton Calls on Grace Coddington, Jennifer Connelly for Resort Show

Emma Stone, Sienna Miller, Ruth Negga and Sophie Turner turned out for the star-studded South of France show.

Longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador Jennifer Connelly can add “voice of Vuitton” to her resume.

At the brand’s cruise show in the gardens of the Fondation Maeght modern art museum in Saint Paul de Vence, the words “I was 15 when I fell madly in love for the first time,” as well as lines about cell phones, shooting on film and getting in trouble with the authorities built from slow repeat into a cacophony as models walked through a snaking path.

Connolly revealed after the show that she had read lines from legendary fashion editor Grace Coddington’s 2012 memoir for designer Nicholas Ghesquiere, who had Woodkid remix them into the soundtrack.

The other line dominant line thumping on repeat? “Maybe we’ll see.”

Maybe Ghesquiere wanted to throw out a bunch of ideas and see what sticks, because it was a most eclectic mix, that included everything from cowboy hats to drawstring shorts that were part tap pant, part 1970s-style workout short, detailed with lush sequins and embroidery. Other lingerie looks included a flowing embroidered robe, followed by a sleek buttoned up black patent coat and a tan jacket with Elizabethan-inspired collar.

Rain jackets and bombers had the LV logo on the inside, visible only with a turned up sleeve or popped collar for a more subtle look. Ghesquiere also turned the famed Archlight trainer into ultra-slim, thigh-high boots, which came patterned, in patent leather, or with a gold sole, which will surely be next season’s status shoe.

Ghesquiere just re-signed as the creative director for the women's side (Off-White designer and former Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh will present his first men's collection June 21) and he seemed to be freer for it. This was more whimsical and less controlled than his recent collections.

The star-studded front row sitting in the Miro sculpture garden included Emma Stone, Lea Seydoux, Sienna Miller, Ruth Negga, Sophie Turner, Laura Harrier, Justin Theroux and French actresses Isabelle Huppert, Camelia Jordana and Marina Fois sitting alongside Connelly. Stylists Ryan Hastings and Petra Flannery were also spotted scoping out clothes for their clients.

Seydoux, who served on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival which wrapped just a week ago, said she is still recovering from the experience – but in a good way. “It wasn’t tiring exactly, but it was a very deep and reflective experience,” she said of twelve days of deliberations with fellow jurors Cate Blanchett, Ava Duvernay and Kristen Stewart. The festival also hosted a silent protest to draw attention to the few women directors that have been included in the festival’s 71 years, with the festival promising change. “I’m still in a state of shock over it,” she added.

Stone, who worked on the latest campaign with Ghesquiere, said she the two keep in regular touch. “I talk to him a lot. He’s just such a wonderful human being on top of being a talented designer. We speak a lot and really collaborate,” she said.

But it was K-Pop star Sehun that was the star of the show. The triple threat singer-dancer-actor from the band Exo, who also has a hit Netflix show in Korea, drew dedicated fans to the narrow roads above Cannes where they lined the entrance road with signs and posters. The unassuming star graciously posed for pics throughout the afterparty at Hotel du Cap while everyone’s Instagram went wild.

Coddington said Ghesquiere used her memoir simply “because he wanted to,” but it also marked the launch of a new collaboration between the two. The collection centers around Coddington’s cats, which will appear as illustrations across LV logos as well as new bag shapes. Expect those designs in stores in October.