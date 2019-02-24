Louis Vuitton and Christian Siriano Go Eco-Friendly at the Oscars

Laura Harrier and Danielle Macdonald step out in ethical looks as part of Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress initiative.

Celebrating a decade of bringing sustainable fashion to the red carpet, Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) initiative partnered with Louis Vuitton and Christian Siriano and ambassadors Laura Harrier and Danielle Macdonald at the Oscars on Sunday.

With a focus on environmentally and socially responsible design with minimal impact on the environment, RCGD eco-conscious garments must be made from sustainable materials (which can include organic, recycled or repurposed fibers). Additional features can include handmade detailing and natural dye processing.

Crafted in Aroni Spa blue crepe silk certified by the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS), the Louis Vuitton look worn by BlacKkKlansman star Harrier was crafted in the fashion house's Paris atelier. More than 450 hours of work went into the hand embroidery, completed by Vermont Paris using glass beads, Swarovski crystal shards and sequins that meet the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tek, which labels them as harmless textiles.

Bird Box's Macdonald stepped out in an off-the shoulder ethical gown by Christian Siriano created using red cotton crepe vegetable-dyed fabric, with sleeves made from recycled tulle. “I think it’s a really incredible thing, we need to pay more attention to our environment, and this is another way we can do it. Sustainable fashion is something we need to think about, because the amount of clothes that get thrown out is crazy,” said Macdonald at a pre-Oscars bash in support of RCDG on Thursday, held at the Albright Fashion Library in Beverly Hills.

The Red Carpet Green Dress initiative was founded by environmental advocate Amis Cameron, who came up with the concept while joining her husband, James Cameron, on the press tour for his 2009 science fiction film Avatar. Since its inception, the campaign has worked with designers including Vivienne Westwood, Armani and Reformation to create sustainably driven looks for the Oscars. Campaign ambassadors who have walked the carpet in sustainable looks in past years include Naomie Harris, Emma Roberts, Kellan Lutz and Lakeith Stanfield.