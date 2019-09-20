Louis Vuitton Debuts LVTV YouTube Entertainment Platform

The French luxury fashion house dives deeper into the YouTube game by adding original editorial content that offers a behind-the-scenes peek into the world of Louis Vuitton.

Today, the renowned French fashion house Louis Vuitton made a move into the entertainment arena with the launch of LVTV. The new platform adds original, exclusive content that gives viewers "an exclusive 360 view into the world of Louis Vuitton," according to a press statement, in hope of adding to its current 333,000 subscriber base.

Episodes will focus on five key topics: savoir-faire, institutional, friends of the house, travel and campaigns. Examples include "Inside the Vault: A Brief History of the Monogram," "The Art of Packing" with Karlie Kloss and "Getting Ready" videos featuring Emma Stone, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner, and other stars. Click here to watch the trailer.

This programming is part of YouTube’s recent efforts to amp up its content. On Sept. 5, the Google-owned platform launched a new YouTube Fashion vertical, devoted to style and beauty content. According to the company, beauty and fashion channels on the site have grown over six times between 2014 and 2018.

The project, helmed by director of YouTube Fashion and Beauty Derek Blasberg, is an effort to repackage fashion channels with unique entertainment content that moves beyond the streaming of glossy runway shows and ad campaigns.

Many fashion houses, such as Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, have livestreamed their spring 2020 runway shows on the YouTube vertical, with Gucci streaming its highly-anticipated show from Milan this Sunday, Sept. 22.

Kors debuted the seven-minute documentary, Michael Kors: A Portrait, on the brand’s YouTube channel on Sept. 5 and has long taken a deeper dive into content with series such as "Glamour Games" and "Kors Commute," featuring the designer hanging out with personalities such as Kate Hudson, Blake Lively, Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid.

Insider access to the daily life of high-profile fashion names, such as Naomi Campbell through her "Being Naomi" channel, which has 301,000 subscribers, have also been a hit on the platform, which is in major growth mode.