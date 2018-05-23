Louis Vuitton Renews Nicolas Ghesquiere's Contract

“I am very pleased to open the next chapter of the story I started with Louis Vuitton almost five years ago,” the designer said.

Louis Vuitton has announced the renewal of Nicolas Ghesquiere's contract as Artistic Director of Women’s Collections.

The French label first welcomed Ghesquiere as artistic director in November 2013, and has since seen “unprecedented growth” in women’s wear and leather goods and “a renewed identity” on the runway.

“I am very pleased to open the next chapter of the story I started with Louis Vuitton almost five years ago,” Ghesquiere said in a statement. “Balancing an incredible heritage with a constant quest for innovation has always been an essential part of my work, it is also at the center of the history of this company and I look forward to further develop the codes we have implemented over the last years.”

Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, added, “I am excited to continue working with Nicolas and the energy he brings to Louis Vuitton. He has established a strong, daring Louis Vuitton aesthetic imbued with the spirit of the House and his own sensibility. I am particularly proud of our achievements together.”

LV and Ghesquiere were listed in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 20 Red Carpet Designers of 2017, for being "fashion-forward without sacrificing commercial appeal.”

He also made headlines in December 2017 by speaking up in support of the #MeToo movement at Lincoln Center’s fifth annual Fashion Gala, saying, "I want every woman to know that I’m standing by her side to support her freedom and her dignity."

Earlier this month, Louis Vuitton’s Time Capsule exhibition opened in LA, featuring brand ambassador Emma Stone's 2018 Golden Globes dress. Laura Harrier and Léa Seydoux were among those that wore LV at Cannes 2018, and the brand is showing its cruise collection on May 28 at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence on the French Riviera.

Before replacing Marc Jacobs at LV, Ghesquiere was creative director at Balenciaga for 15 years.

“I am very happy that we are continuing our Louis Vuitton women’s wear journey with Nicolas,” LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement. “He has been able to make the Louis Vuitton woman contemporary, resulting in major commercial successes. His vision, talent and creativity place him as one of the best designers in the world today.”