Louis Vuitton Taps Alicia Vikander, Léa Seydoux and Emma Stone for New Handbag Campaign

The Parisian fashion house takes a Hollywood approach for their latest advertising push.

To herald the “New Classics" handbags, Louis Vuitton called on three of their brand ambassadors (Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and Léa Seydoux) to star in its new leather goods campaign.

Captured by New York-based photographer Craig McDean and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé, a favorite of the brand’s artistic director of women's collections Nicolas Ghesquière, the three actresses (Stone, Vikander and Seydoux) each show off the handbags Capucines, Twist and Dauphine respectively.

“As women of today with strength and attitude, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and Léa Seydoux perfectly represent the spirit of the Capucines, Twist and Dauphine bags, whose style and design echo the energy inherent in contemporary lifestyles," said a brand statement.

Posing against a white background, which represents a blank canvas, the starlets are seen showing off “their own attitude and connection with their chosen bag” without any distractions.

As familiar faces of the brand (often sitting front-row at Louis Vuitton fashion shows and wearing the designs to major award ceremonies) Vikander and Stone have also had long-lasting connections to the purses they each model. Vikander has been linked to the Twist (Aptly named for its logo turn clasp) since she appeared in a 2016 campaign and, in 2018, Stone was officially associated with the classically understated Capucines bag during her first campaign for the brand.

With three award-winning actresses on board, it's no surprise that the brand extended the print campaign to include a series of digital films, which will debut in May, showcasing the three aforementioned bags along with the City Steamer.