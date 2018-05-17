Louis Vuitton Time Capsule Exhibition Opens In L.A. Spotlighting Brand's Hollywood Heritage

On display are Emma Stone’s Golden Globes dress, Lauren Bacall’s train case, and vanity cases by Sharon Stone.

Calling all Louis Vuitton lovers! After debuting in Hong Kong last April and stopping off at seven other cities around the globe, Louis Vuitton’s Time Capsule exhibition will finally touch down in the U.S. this Friday, May 18 in Los Angeles, with specially curated Hollywood-themed additions. The first U.S. stop of the free exhibition opens at the atrium in Westfield Century City shopping center on Friday and runs through June 10.

Centered on the history of the storied fashion house founded in 1854, the exhibition features six themed rooms: The Keys To The Codes (focused on the brand's distinctive design elements), Journeys Around The World and Elegance in Motion (travel-oriented ephemera), Icons Of the House (a showcase of memorable designs), Magic Malle (an animated trunk that in L.A. will project imagery of stars wearing Louis Vuitton on the red carpet onto the walls), and an Artisans Room with demos by Louis Vuitton master craftsmen.

On display, only in L.A., are items such as the black embroidered lace Louis Vuitton dress donned by brand ambassador Emma Stone at the 2018 Golden Globes, Monogram vanity cases designed in 2000 in collaboration with Sharon Stone that raised over $3 million for amfAR, a 1983 photo of Jerry Lewis arriving in France with two heaping piles of Louis Vuitton luggage, sketches of 1972 cases created for Walt Disney Productions, and a 1970 leather vanity train case owned by Lauren Bacall.

A Louis Vuitton spokesperson told THR exclusively that Jerry Lewis was an early super-fan who placed “at least 103 luggage orders in his name between 1971 and 1989 with a particular attachment to [the] Bisten and Alzer [collections] in Monogram canvas.”

In reference to a 1957 made-to-order Monogram cinema case included in the exhibition, the spokesperson said: “At the beginning of the 20th century, the house began to develop cases for cinematographic devices. In 1931, Louis Vuitton filed a patent for a cinema bag called the Victor and Louis Vuitton has a long history of lending luggage for cinematographic purposes.”

Also in the mix are historic trunks that date to the late 1800s along with iconic pieces that mark the brand’s fashion legacy, from Marc Jacobs’ 17-year run as creative director to current women's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s designs. Last year’s collabs with New York streetwear brand Supreme and artist Jeff Koons are represented. Also on display are riffs on Monogram designs from the last couple decades, including a limited-run logo D.J. case by fashion designer Helmut Lang that dates to 1996, product designer Marc Newson’s fleece-adorned backpack from 2014 which was toted by the likes of Kobe Bryant, and the legendary graffiti bags created by fashion designer-artist Stephen Sprouse for the label in 2000. Also showcased are the sold-out bags by Japanese artists Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami, who had a 13-year relationship with the heritage brand.

Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Given the recent appointment of men's artistic director Virgil Abloh, who is the founder of buzzy luxury streetwear label Off-White and was the long-time creative director for Kanye West, we equally anticipate the heritage brand’s next chapter.