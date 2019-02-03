Louisiana Governor Suggests Watching 'NCIS: New Orleans' Instead of the Super Bowl

Two weeks after the New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams, John Bel Edwards wrote "there's absolutely nothing worth watching on TV tonight."

New Orleans Saints fans are evidently still bitter over the team's loss in the NFC championship game two weeks ago to the Los Angeles Rams, blaming the outcome on a missed call by the referees.

On Sunday, just minutes before kickoff at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, John Bel Edwards, the governor of the Saints' home state of Lousiana, tweeted: "Now's a good time to settle in and catch up on old episodes of @NCISNewOrleans, since there’s absolutely nothing worth watching on TV tonight."

Now’s a good time to settle in and catch up on old episodes of @NCISNewOrleans, since there’s absolutely nothing worth watching on TV tonight. — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 3, 2019

In the Jan. 20 NFC Championship game, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send his team to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the Saints.

But many fans, including Harry Connick Jr., expressed their displeasure that the refs didn't call a penalty when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball had arrived.

New Orleans native Connick wrote an open letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expressing his anger over the lack of a call, calling the officiating all season "mediocre" and arguing that a penalty "would have changed the outcome of the game. Until changes are made, specifically, booth review of outcome-altering no-calls, you can count me out. I'm not watching the AFC Championship game and I won't be watching the Super Bowl."