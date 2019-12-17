U.K.'s 'Love Island' Host Steps Down After Assault Charge

Caroline Flack was due to fly out to South Africa next month to host the British reality show sensation's first Winter edition.

British reality dating show sensation Love Island has lost its host.

Caroline Flack has stepped down from the original U.K. version of the show after being charged with assault by beating. Police were called to 40-year-old's London home last week following an alleged alteration with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. She was bailed and is set to appear in court on Monday.

"I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six," said Flack, who was due to fly out to South Africa next month for the first Winter edition of Love Island, which she described as the "best show on telly."

In an Instagram story posted Tuesday, she added that, "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

Flack has presented Love Island since 2015. The reality dating show, which follows a group of young men and women living together in a Spanish villa in the hope of finding romance, has become a summer ratings smash for British network ITV. The latest 2019 series averaged 5.6 million viewers across 49 episodes. The format's success has seen it become a hot property internationally, selling to Germany, Australia, France and the U.S., where the first season aired this summer on CBS.