'Love Island' Returns to Air With "#BeKind" Ads in Honor of Caroline Flack

After the former host was found dead in her London home of a suspected suicide, ITV and Just Eat aimed to aid those affected by her death with help from the Samaritans organization.

After ITV's Love Island returned on air following the death of former host Caroline Flack, the network and show's main sponsor Just Eat aimed to aid those affected by Flack's death through the use of new advertisements. When the show aired Monday night, Just Eat replaced its ad slots to the Samaritans, an organization comprised of trained listening volunteers available to respond to calls for help.

In a statement, ITV and Just Eat addressed the broadcasted ads: "In light of this weekend's tragic events, Just Eat and ITV have worked with Samaritans to replace the idents for this evening's episode of Love Island so that anyone affected by Caroline's death can access support."

Onscreen, the ads state "#BeKind" followed by a message from the Samaritans and their phone number, "Talking and listening can help, whatever you're going through."

The 40-year-old former host was found dead in her London home on Saturday night of a suspected suicide. Following Flack's death, an ITV spokesperson said Love Island would not air on Saturday or Sunday: "After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling paid tribute to Flack at the start of Monday night's episode, expressing that he and the Love Island team were "absolutely devastated by the tragic news."

He continued: "Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm are what made the show connect with millions of viewers. Like many of you, we're all just trying to come to terms with what has happened, my only hope is we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another."

Flack stepped down as host from the series in 2019 following a domestic assault charge involving her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. She was replaced by Irish TV host Laura Whitmore. In the coming days, Flack was due to face trial for the alleged assault of her boyfriend.