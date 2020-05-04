U.K. Reality Hit 'Love Island' Postpones Next Season to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

"It's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved," said ITV's director of television.

The 2020 edition and seventh season of Love Island, the British reality dating show that has proved a ratings and format smash hit for ITV, has been pushed to 2021 over health and safety logistics amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," said Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question."

Lygo added: "We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

The official cancelation of the 2020 series comes just days after Lygo strongly hinted that the next season – in which young singletons look for love while living together in a Spanish villa – could be axed.

"We're approaching the moment of is it feasible? Will Majorca open its doors?," he said in an interview hosted by the Edinburgh TV Festival, adding that keeping Love Island going during a lockdown might send out the wrong message.

"What signal might it be sending out if we're doing a show where everyone is crammed together slavering over each other, and the rest of the world is told not to go near anyone in the park?"