Anna Camp Joins Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani Rom-Com 'The Lovebirds' (Exclusive)

Michael Showalter, who directed Nanjiani in the surprise hit 'The Big Sick', will direct.

Anna Camp will join Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in Paramount rom-com The Lovebirds.

Michael Showalter, who directed Nanjiani in the surprise hit The Big Sick, is reteaming with the actor and will be sitting in the helmer’s seat when the fast-tracked project goes into production at the end of January.

Written by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall as well as Martin Gero, the script centers on a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup. The pair subsequently become embroiled in a bizarre and hijinks-filled murder mystery, and as they get close to clearing their names and solving the case, the twosome need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Tom Lassally, Oly Obst, Todd Schulman, Jordana Mollick and Gero are producing the rom-com, which is being co-produced and co-financed by MRC. (MRC is owned by Valence Media, which is the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.) Nanjiani, Rae and Showalter are serving as executive producers.

Paramount has dated The Lovebirds for March 6, 2020.

Camp, who is best known for her role in Universal's Pitch Perfect franchise, is set for another upcoming rom-com, The Wedding Year, starring Sarah Hyland. She is repped by UTA, Authentic and Schreck Rose.