Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani Investigate Crime They're Framed for in 'The Lovebirds' Trailer

Anna Camp, Paul Sparks, Kyle Bornheimer and Moses Storm also star in the film, which was directed by Michael Showalter.

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae try to clear their names and find the criminal responsible for a murder in the trailer for Paramount Pictures' The Lovebirds.

The film follows Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae), who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally involved in a bizarre crime. Their journey takes them from one extreme circumstance to the next. Together they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The trailer opens with a montage of the couple's happy moments, though chaos ensues when Jibran hits a man with his car. After the victim rides away on his bicycle, a police officer (Sparks) hijacks the car to follow the man that he says is a criminal.

Jibran and Leilani ride in the car as the officer chases the cyclist, though it becomes clear that he is not actually a policeman when he hits the rider and then drives over his body.

The couple soon learn that the man is dead and two bystanders call the police to identify Jibran and Leilani as the suspects.

After fleeing the crime scene, they discuss their options at a diner. Jibran says they should go to the police because they "have nothing to hide," though Leilani thinks they look guilty.

The two soon set out to find the criminal. "All we need is a name, and then we're in the clear," says Leilani as clips show them attempting to open an office door and breaking an apartment window.

Once inside, the apartment's tenant walks in, and Jibran pushes him against the door. "Who do you work for, you little beanbag, ball-less bitch?" asks Leilani as they investigate the suspect.

The couple continue to get themselves into dangerous situations to find the criminal. A montage follows of them fighting off suspects, shooting guns and attending a live show while wearing masks.

The Lovebirds was produced by MRC, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be in theaters on April 3. Watch the full trailer above.