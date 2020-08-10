'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Signs with CAA

She was most recently in theaters with the Warner Bros/DC project 'Birds of Prey.'

Jurnee Smollett has signed with CAA.

The actress, previously with ICM, will next been seen in Jordan Peele's period sci-fi series Lovecraft Country on HBO.

Smollett's break out came at 11 years old when she starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Eve's Bayou. Her television credits include Twilight Zone, Underground, True Blood, Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, and she was most recently in theaters with Warner Bros/DC project Birds of Prey, playing Black Canary.

Outside of her onscreen work, Smollett is an active supporter and participant in the L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter, and is a founding board member of Time’s Up.

She continues to be repped by Management 360 and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw.