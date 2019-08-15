'Loveling' Tops Brazilian Academy Awards at Politically Charged Ceremony

Gustavo Pizzi's film won in six categories at an event filled with criticism of President Bolsonaro's quarrel with the local film industry.

Gustavo Pizzi's comic drama Loveling topped the Brazilian Academy Awards on Wednesday, in a ceremony charged with responses to right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro's recent attacks against the film industry.

Premiered in Sundance, Loveling won in six categories, including best film, best director and best original screenplay for Pizzi and his wife Karine Teles, who also won the best actress award.

The ceremony, held in Sao Paulo's City Theater featured a series of musical numbers, a tribute to actress-singer Zezé Motta, and, most notably, an outspoken response from film professionals to Bolsonaro's quarrel with Brazilian cinema.

Speeches by officials and award winners addressed what the industry regards as a tightening grip on the cultural sector, which has included executive decisions to gain control over state funding and threats to shut down Brazil's federal film agency Ancine unless it establishes "filters" on the films that receive public funds.

Most recently, Bolsonaro said he wouldn't let Ancine make "films, cultural discourses, that go against the interests of our Judeo-Christian tradition."

These filters are reportedly being applied through investment funds like Banco do Brasil's BB DTVM, which recently added a series of questions in its application form for film productions, demanding to know whether a project has a "political or religious imprint," nudity/explicit sex scenes or references to "crime, drugs, prostitution, or pedophilia".

"Cultural filters have a name: censorship," stated Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas, who also referred to a portion of the political class who "wants to decide what can or can't be featured in a film".

"Even with a positive landscape for Brazilian cinema, with films winning awards in Cannes and our filmmakers being invited to the Hollywood Academy, we are still under attack. And when our existence as a sector is threatened, cultural identity is threatened," said Academy president Jorge Peregrino in his opening speech, according to Globo.

Pizzi, the evening's big winner, stressed the importance of the film industry in the country's culture and economy. "We are here now because of what we built in the last 20 years of Brazilian cinema, added to the whole history of Brazilian films. That's what we have now, and we can't let that come to an end," he added.

Luiz Bolognesi, winner of the best documentary award with Ex pajé, directly responded to Bolsonaro: "50 percent of Brazilian people, more than 100 million people, are Afro-Brazilian. Sixty percent have indigenous blood and everyday habits. So the culture of Africa and indigenous peoples are shown in our cinema, and will be shown in our cinema. Just like the Judeo-Christian culture should and will be, but not exclusively," he stated.

Veteran filmmaker Carlos 'Caca' Diegues, whose The Great Mystical Circus, which premiered at Cannes, grabbed six awards, said "no one" will succeed in ending Brazilian cinema.

“I have a 57-year film career and I lived through much worse moments than this one. And here I am,” he said.

Read on for a full list of the 2019 Brazilian Academy Award winners.

BEST FICTION FILM

Loveling, by Gustavo Pizzi



BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

Ex pajé, by Luiz Bolognesi



BEST FILM FOR CHILDREN

Detetives do Prédio Azul 2 — O mistério italiano, by Viviane Jundi



BEST COMEDY FILM

Minha vida em Marte, by Susana Garcia



BEST DIRECTOR

Gustavo Pizzi, for Loveling



BEST ACTRESS

Karine Teles, for Loveling



BEST ACTOR

Stepan Nercessian, for Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro (Andrucha Waddigton)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adriana Esteves, for Loveling



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Matheus Nachtergaele, for O nome da morte (Henrique Goldman)



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Gustavo Hadba, ABC, for The Great Mystical Circus



BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Karine Teles and Gustavo Pizzi, for Loveling



BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

Cacá Diegues and George Moura, for The Great Mystical Circus



BEST ART DIRECTION

Artur Pinheiro, for The Great Mystical Circus



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kika Lopes, for The Great Mystical Circus



BEST MAKE UP DESIGN

Catherine Leblanc Caraes and Emmanuelle Fèvre, for The Great Mystical Circus



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Marcelo Siqueira, ABC and Thierry Delobel, for The Great Mystical Circus



BEST EDITING FICTION

Livia Serpa, for Loveling



BEST EDITING DOCUMENTARY

Gustavo Ribeiro and Rodrigo de Oliveira, for Todos os Paulos do Mundo



BEST SOUND DESIGN

Jorge Saldanha, Armando Torres Jr., ABC, Alessandro Laroca, Eduardo Virmond Lima and Renan Deodato, for Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro



BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDRACK

Elza Soares e Alexandre Martins, for My name is now



BEST SOUNDTRACK

Zeca Baleiro, for Paraiso Perdido (Monique Gardenberg)



BEST FOREIGN FILM

BlacKkKlansman (US), by Spike Lee.



BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

A Twelve Year Night (Argentina, Spain, Uruguay), by Álvaro Brechner.



BEST ANIMATED FILM – HONORABLE MENTION

Peixonauta — O filme, by Celia Catunda, Rodrigo Eba and Kiko Mistrorigo



BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Lé com Cré, by Cassandra Reis

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Cor de pele, by Livia Perini



BEST FICTION SHORT FILM

O órfão, by Carolina Markowicz



BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Irmão do Jorel, by Juliano Enrico



BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Inhotim — arte presente, by Pedro Urano



BEST FICTION SERIES

Escola de gênios (1st season), by Ângela Fabri



BEST FICTION FILM – PEOPLE'S CHOICE

Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro, by Andrucha Waddington.



BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM – PEOPLE'S CHOICE

My name is now, by Elizabete Martins Campos



BEST FOREIGN FILM – PEOPLE'S CHOICE

A Star is Born (EUA), by Bradley Cooper.



BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM – PEOPLE'S CHOICE

A Twelve Year Night (Argentina, Spain, Uruguay), by Álvaro Brechner.