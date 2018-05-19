Luc Besson Accused of Rape (Report)

A 27-year-old French actress, who remained unnamed in the report, brought forward a complaint against the 'Valerian and a Thousand Planets' helmer on Friday morning.

Luc Besson has been accused of rape and is being investigated by French authorities, according to a new report from Europe 1.

The outlet reports that a 27-year-old French actress, who remains unnamed, brought forward a complaint against the Valerian and a Thousand Planets helmer on Friday morning. The actress is said to have known Besson for many years.

The actress alleges that at a meeting at Le Bristol luxury hotel in Paris, Besson added something to her tea, after which she started feeling out of sorts and lost consciousness. When she awoke he was touching and penetrating her, the actress claims. The director departed the hotel before the actress and left her with a wad of bills. The actress says she then went to a female friend's house for safety.

The French police are investigating the claims after the Friday morning report, according to Europe 1.

Besson's lawyer, Thierry Marembert, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, "Mr. Besson fell from his chair when he learned of these accusations, which he flatly denies."

Besson, a highly acclaimed director who has won one BAFTA award and earned 10 César nominations, has helmed 18 feature-length films, including Léon: The Professional, The Fifth Element, La Femme Nikita, Lucy and Valerian. Besson is currently the CEO of France-based production and distribution company EuropaCorp after former leader Marc Schmuger stepped down in 2017, following a $135 million loss during the 2016 financial year.