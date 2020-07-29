Luca Guadagnino to Direct Scotty Bowers Movie Penned by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Bowers, old Hollywood's "Male Madame", said he arranged liaisons for stars including Rock Hudson, Katherine Hepburn and Bette Davis.

The director behind the Oscar-winning drama Call Me By Your Name and the comedy duo behind Pineapple Express are teaming for an Old Hollywood biopic.

Italian director Luca Guadagnino will helm from a script by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg a movie about Scotty Bowers, the supposed "male madame" to stars like Rock Hudson, Katherine Hepburn and Bette Davis.

Bowers' best-selling 2012 memoir chronicled his decades spent as sexual procurer to the stars. The feature film will be based on the 2017 documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood by Matt Tyrnauer.

According to a 2019 THR obituary, Bowers' claims included, "He once hooked up closeted actors Grant and Hudson at the gas station for $20; he arranged more than 100 get-togethers for Hepburn over five decades; he personally slept with FBI director J. Edgar Hoover while the latter was dressed in drag; he organized orgies for composer Cole Porter; and he participated in numerous studies with sex researcher Alfred Kinsey, who was keen to learn more about Bowers' pansexuality." Bowers died at the age of 96.

Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser will produce via Altimeter Films, along with Rogen and Goldberg under their Point Grey Pictures.

Rogen and Goldberg will next release An American Pickle on HBO Max, and Guadagnino will soon debut HBO series We Are Who We Are.