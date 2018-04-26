Amazon Shocks CinemaCon With Severed-Woman Footage From 'Suspiria'

The movie, starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, is being touted by Amazon Studios in Las Vegas.

Amazon Studios' Luca Guadagnino shared exclusive footage from his upcoming horror film Suspiria that makes Black Swan look like child's play.

In the film — the filmmaker's follow-up to Call Me by Your Name — Dakota Johnson stars as a young dancer who attends a prestigious academy with horrifying consequences. The clip was shown during Amazon Studios' annual luncheon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The extended scene cuts back and forth between Johnson's character dancing for her teacher (Tilda Swinton) and dancing alone as her limbs contort and her torso splits apart (there's also urine and blood involved). Suspiria is a remake of Dario Argento's 1977 film of the same name.

Amazon Studios head of marketing and distribution warned the audience in advance that the footage might make them queasy. "Dancing is dangerous," he quipped. Appropriately, the lighting turned red inside the giant ballroom at Caesars Palace hosting the event.

Earlier, Berney told theater owners that this will be Amazon's "most ambitious year yet" in terms of its original movie slate.

Steve Carell joined Berney onstage to take a Skype call from Timothy Chalamet to talk about Beautiful Boy, a harrowing drama about addiction in which the two actors star. Gus Van Sant's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Jack Black (Black and Hill were at the luncheon) and Life Itself, directed by This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman, were also among the Amazon films touted at the event.

While other studios often bring in a star to serve as master of ceremonies during their CinemaCon presentations, Berney relied on Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.

"Alex, play sizzle reel," Berney commanded.

"Playing sizzle reel," responded Alexa.