Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown to Star in Musical Drama 'Waves'

Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell will also star in the dramatic musical that is about to begin filming in South Florida.

Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell will headline the cast of Waves, a dramatic musical that is about to begin filming in South Florida.

Trey Edward Shults, whose credits include Krisha and It Comes By Night, is writing and directing the film for A24, which also handled Shults’ two previous films.

The film is described as a coming-of-age tale that tells two contrasting teen love stories, focusing on both suburban teenagers and their parents.

The film will include an original score written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Kevin Turen and Jim Wilson are producing. Variety first reported the casting.