Natalie Portman Faces Downward Spiral in 'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer

Fox Searchlight Pictures released its latest trailer for Lucy in the Sky on Monday. The drama follows astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) after she returns to Earth following a lengthy mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. Lucy soon heads into a downward spiral.

Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Colman Domingo, Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman and Tig Notaro round out the cast of the film, which was directed and produced by Noah Hawley. Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea and John Cameron produced.

The trailer opens with Lucy floating in space as she takes in the view. "I saw my house from space. Not literally, but my life," she says in a voiceover.

While at a session with Dr. Plimpton (Offerman), Lucy and the therapist discuss astronaut Michael Collins' mental state after Apollo 11. While Collins circled the moon alone, he wrote about how his career has led to him live a lonely life. The anecdote inspires Lucy to return to space and improve her life on Earth.

As Lucy begins an affair, she stops attending her therapy sessions, becomes distracted at work and begins to act erratically. But determined to return to space, Lucy sets out on a mission to prove her capabilities as an astronaut.

The trailer concludes with Lucy talking to a police officer about what it's like to go to space. After he asks what it's like to float around the solar system, she responds that it's the "only place where anything makes sense."

Lucy in the Sky will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before it hits theaters on Oct. 4.