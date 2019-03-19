'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer: Natalie Portman Portrays a Dissociated Astronaut

Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz and Dan Stevens also star in the celestial drama from Noah Hawley.

Fox Searchlight on Tuesday released the first trailer for Lucy in the Sky.

Directed by Noah Hawley, creator of the shows Fargo and Legion, the film centers on an astronaut named Lucy (Natalie Portman) comes back to Earth after an extensive space mission and starts to lose her touch with earthly reality. After seeing the universe from above, life on Earth began to seem too small.

Plot details are scarce and the trailer does not offer much additional insight into the story line. However, the cryptic ending suggests that Lucy is anything but "fine," as she insists.

Portman has worked on quite a few projects since winning the Academy Award in 2011 for her performance in Black Swan. This will be her first role of 2019. She most recently starred on the big screen in Vox Lux and Annihilation.

The cast also includes Ellen Burstyn, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens and Pearl Amanda Dickson. Reese Witherspoon, who along with Hawley is among the film's producers, was originally set to star in the film, which was written by Brian C. Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi and Hawley.

Lucy in the Sky will be released later this year.