Chef Ludo Lefebvre Launches Montage Beverly Hills Pop-Up Restaurant (Exclusive)

The South of France inspired concept, in partnership with chef Gilles Epié, will kick off July 10.

Just in time for summer, chef Ludovic Lefebvre — of Trois Mec (now Michelin starred), plus Petite Trois and Ludo Bird — will partner with his friend/mentor and fellow A-list French chef Gilles Epié to transform the former home to Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills into the Summer of Ludo & Gilles.

The pop-up South of France-inspired restaurant will serve lunch and dinner beginning July 10 and running for three months.

"It's a beautiful hotel and I always wanted to do a South of France concept," which doesn't exist in L.A., Lefebvre explained to THR. "Gilles Epié from Paris will be with me — it's like two friends together on vacation, cooking colorful food from the South of France with California produce."

Serving classic French favorites from the South of France, including grilled fish options, fish soup provençal, niçoise salad, steak tartare, a big crudités salad, escargot, house-made pastas, and a prix fixe three-course lunch menu ($29). "People don’t want to spend a fortune for lunch," he said of the prix fixe concept. "Fast and not too expensive."

The menu item Lefebvre is looking most forward to? The table-side mezze cart where guests could choose from four to five vegetarian salads from a wide selection — to pay homage to the beloved restaurants of Nice and Cannes.

For a more hearty lunch, Lefebvre's famous fried chicken sandwich and "The Original" buttermilk provençal — first served by Lefebvre's famous Ludo Truck, will be available from the chef's counter.

"I spent a lot of time in the South of France — I'd go there for a month every year for eight years," Lefebvre added, noting that the best memories came from the food in the region. "Really the concept of the South of France is simple dishes, sharing and good, fresh ingredients... Nothing too complicated. It’s really the food, I want to cook the food that people like."

Adding to the atmosphere, the indoor/outdoor venue will play French beats and the cocktail list will feature a separate rosé menu to transport guests from Beverly Hills to the French Riviera.