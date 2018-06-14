Luis Gerardo Mendez Joins Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston in 'Murder Mystery' (Exclusive)

Luke Evans is already on board the project.

Nabbing his first English-language role, Luis Gerardo Mendez, one of Mexico’s biggest stars, has joined Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery, the whodunnit from Netflix.

Kyle Newacheck, who recently helmed the action comedy Game Over, Man! for Netflix, is directing the feature, which also has Luke Evans in the cast.

The script by Jamie Vanderbilt (Zodiac, White House Down) centers on a NYC cop (Sandler) who finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long-promised European trip when a chance meeting on the flight with a mysterious man (Evans) gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects.

Mendez will play a champion Formula One driver but, as with other characters in this murder mystery, he has a secret.

The movie is looking to cast a group of international actors, which is being assembled as the movie preps for a shoot in Montreal and Italy later in June.

Mendez starred in Gaz Alazraki’s 2013 comedy Nosotros Los Nobles which grossed over $28 million to become Mexico’s second most successful film of all time. He was also nominated for an Ariel Award for best actor for his performance. Mendez’s other credits include Cantinflas, which was released by Pantelion and became the U.S.’s highest grossing foreign language film in 2014.

The actor is big player in the endorsement scene in Mexico and currently appears with Thomas Middleditch as the comedian’s counterpart in the Latin American Verizon ads.

He next appears in Time Share (Tiempo compartido), which premiered this year at Sundance and will be released in Mexico later this year, and stars in and produces the comedy Club de Cuervos, which is Netflix's first ever Spanish-language original series, currently in production on its fourth season.

Mendez is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Goodmanagement, Talent on the Road Management.