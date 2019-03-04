Hollywood Pays Tribute to Luke Perry

Ian Ziering, Molly Ringwald, Josh Gad, Charlie Sheen and more stars took to social media to remember to the actor who died on Monday at the age of 52.

Hollywood stars took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Luke Perry.

The actor was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering a major stroke. He died on Monday at the age of 52.

Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the Fox teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. He most recently played Fred Andrews on The CW series Riverdale.

Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering addressed a tweet to the late actor. "Dearest Luke,I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," he wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

The actor's Riverdale costar Molly Ringwald, who played his ex-wife on the show, said her heard was "broken" on Twitter. "I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family," she wrote.

Josh Gad took to Twitter to call the news of Perry's death "absolutely heartbreaking." The post was accompanied by a news report of his passing.

Jon Cryer also addressed the news on Twitter and referred to Perry as "a lovely guy." He later wrote, "Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.Much respect."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon remembered the first time he met Perry, who appeared in the 1992 film. "The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted 'Buffy' to be. I asked if he’d ever seen 'Near Dark' and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along," he tweeted. "Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone."

The writers on Riverdale also took to Twitter to honor Perry. "You were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever," they wrote on a shared Twitter account. "Rest in love and peace, friend."

See what other stars had to say below.

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

I’m stunned.



Such a lovely guy. With a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of Showbiz. This is just awful. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/MtIviZC8uv — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.



Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019

The news of Luke Perry's death is absolutely devastating. He was a friend to our organization and to the LGBTQ community. Our hearts go out to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/gCj1WscAst — GLAAD (@glaad) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019

From Buffy to 90210 to Riverdale, thanks for entertaining us with your humor and charm. RIP Luke Perry.



Our hearts go out to his family, friends and Riverdale co-workers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07dUxihfLX — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) March 4, 2019

Dear Liuke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you ,you will laugh and dance God bless you — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 4, 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️

— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

https://twitter.com/RiverdaleWriter/status/1102634825880547328