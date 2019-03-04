TV

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Luke Perry

10:41 AM PST 3/4/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Ian Ziering, Molly Ringwald, Josh Gad, Charlie Sheen and more stars took to social media to remember to the actor who died on Monday at the age of 52.

Hollywood stars took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Luke Perry.

The actor was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering a major stroke. He died on Monday at the age of 52.

Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the Fox teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. He most recently played Fred Andrews on The CW series Riverdale.

Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering addressed a tweet to the late actor.  "Dearest Luke,I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," he wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

The actor's Riverdale costar Molly Ringwald, who played his ex-wife on the show, said her heard was "broken" on Twitter. "I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family," she wrote.

Josh Gad took to Twitter to call the news of Perry's death "absolutely heartbreaking." The post was accompanied by a news report of his passing.

Jon Cryer also addressed the news on Twitter and referred to Perry as "a lovely guy." He later wrote, "Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.Much respect."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon remembered the first time he met Perry, who appeared in the 1992 film. "The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted 'Buffy' to be. I asked if he’d ever seen 'Near Dark' and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along," he tweeted. "Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone."

The writers on Riverdale also took to Twitter to honor Perry. "You were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever," they wrote on a shared Twitter account. "Rest in love and peace, friend."

