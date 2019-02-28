Luke Perry Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering Stroke

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' star was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Luke Perry has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a stroke on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an address believed to be Perry's around 9:40 a.m. for a "medical assistance" call, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Officials would not confirm the person was Perry but did say one person was transported to the hospital. TMZ was first to report the news.

On Wednesday, Fox announced a revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, where Perry famously played Dylan McKay during the original show's run through the 1990s. The 2019 summer event series sees six original stars returning to play heightened versions of themselves; Perry is not involved in the project.

The 52-year-old actor currently stars on The CW's comic book adaptation Riverdale, which films in Los Angeles.

More to come.