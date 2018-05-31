Luke Wilson Dark Comedy Picked Up by Slate Entertainment Group

Slate acquired the feature for its blockchain streaming platform, Binge.

Slate Entertainment Group has picked up the worldwide rights to the Luke Wilson-starring dark comedy The Shitheads.

Macon Blair wrote and will direct the road movie that follows a pair of deeply unqualified bozos, played by Wilson and Ron Funches, who’ve been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab.

Slate, which is fully financing the feature, has picked up the film for the company's blockchain streaming platform Binge, but also has plans to release the film theatrically, as well.

Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill will prodcue via their Rough House Pictures, along with Alex Orr, Jeremy Saulnier, Blair’s Bonneville Films, filmscience and XYZ Films. The Shitheads will go in front of cameras in early 2019.

XYZ Films, a SEG strategic partner, will oversee production and brokered the deal with CAA.

This is the first fianancing deal for Slate, which debuted at Cannes, where is acquired the cryptocurrency documentary Beyond Bitcoin.