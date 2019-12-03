Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy' Gets Five Nominations for France's Lumiere Awards

The film received nods in key categories, while France's Oscar submission 'Les Miserables' also received nominations in the best first film and young actor categories.

France's Oscar submission Les Miserables led the Lumiere Award nominations Tuesday, with seven including best film, best director and best screenplay for the first time director. The film topped the nomination numbers with two nods in the best new actor category.

Roman Polanski's An Officer and a Spy scored five nods amidst calls from a coalition of film industry and activists to rescind his European Film Award nominations. French feminists have called for a boycott of the film and led protests at theaters around the country after actress Valentine Monnier came forward with a new accusation of rape in newspaper Le Parisien just ahead of the film's release.

Despite the controversy, Spy received nominations for best film, best director, best screenplay, and best cinematography, as well as a best actor nod for Oscar winner Jean Dujardin.

The awards — often referred to as the Golden Globes of France — are awarded by the Lumiere Academy, which is made up of 100 journalists from 20 countries.

It also marks the first time the director of an animated film was nominated in the main category, with Jeremy Clapin getting a best director nod for I Lost My Body.

The awards will be held on Jan. 27 at the Olympia theater in Paris, and air on pay-TV channel CanalPlus.

Below is a complete list of nominations:

Best Film

By the Grace of God, François Ozon

An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma

Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin

Best Director

Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body

Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy!

Ladj Ly, Les Miserables

Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress

Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque

Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor

Eva Green, Proxima

Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny

Best Actor

Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God

Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque

Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy

Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor

Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy!

Best Screenplay

Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque

Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Miserables

Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God

Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor

Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy

Best Cinematography

Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God

Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy

Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy!

Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Julien Poupard, Les Miserables

Best First Film

Atlantics, Mati Diop

Conviction, Antoine Raimbault

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Nevada, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc

Best Animated Film

The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti

Funan, Denis Do

The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman et Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec

I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin

Wardi, Mats Grorud

Best New Actress

Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled

Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl

Nina Meurisse, Camille

Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc

Mama Sane, Atlantics

Best New Actor

Thomas Daloz, Particles

Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables

Tom Mercer, Synonyms

Issa Perica, Les Misérables

Thimotee Robart, Burning Ghost

Best International Co-Production

Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman

Young Ahmed, Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Lola, Laurent Micheli

Papicha, Mounia Meddour

Best Documentary

Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier

Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière et Alban Teurlai

M, Yolande Zauberman

Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais

68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui

Best Music

Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics

Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc

Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room

Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God

Dan Levy, I Lost My Body