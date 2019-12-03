MOVIES Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy' Gets Five Nominations for France's Lumiere Awards 3:45 AM PST 12/3/2019 by Rhonda Richford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Venice Film Festival 'An Officer and a Spy' The film received nods in key categories, while France's Oscar submission 'Les Miserables' also received nominations in the best first film and young actor categories. France's Oscar submission Les Miserables led the Lumiere Award nominations Tuesday, with seven including best film, best director and best screenplay for the first time director. The film topped the nomination numbers with two nods in the best new actor category. Roman Polanski's An Officer and a Spy scored five nods amidst calls from a coalition of film industry and activists to rescind his European Film Award nominations. French feminists have called for a boycott of the film and led protests at theaters around the country after actress Valentine Monnier came forward with a new accusation of rape in newspaper Le Parisien just ahead of the film's release. Despite the controversy, Spy received nominations for best film, best director, best screenplay, and best cinematography, as well as a best actor nod for Oscar winner Jean Dujardin. The awards — often referred to as the Golden Globes of France — are awarded by the Lumiere Academy, which is made up of 100 journalists from 20 countries. It also marks the first time the director of an animated film was nominated in the main category, with Jeremy Clapin getting a best director nod for I Lost My Body. The awards will be held on Jan. 27 at the Olympia theater in Paris, and air on pay-TV channel CanalPlus. Below is a complete list of nominations: Best Film By the Grace of God, François Ozon An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski Les Miserables, Ladj Ly Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin Best Director Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy! Ladj Ly, Les Miserables Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire Best Actress Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor Eva Green, Proxima Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny Best Actor Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy! Best Screenplay Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Miserables Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy Best Cinematography Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy! Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire Julien Poupard, Les Miserables Best First Film Atlantics, Mati Diop Conviction, Antoine Raimbault Les Miserables, Ladj Ly Nevada, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc Best Animated Film The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti Funan, Denis Do The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman et Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin Wardi, Mats Grorud Best New Actress Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl Nina Meurisse, Camille Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc Mama Sane, Atlantics Best New Actor Thomas Daloz, Particles Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables Tom Mercer, Synonyms Issa Perica, Les Misérables Thimotee Robart, Burning Ghost Best International Co-Production Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman Young Ahmed, Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne Lola, Laurent Micheli Papicha, Mounia Meddour Best Documentary Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière et Alban Teurlai M, Yolande Zauberman Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais 68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui Best Music Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God Dan Levy, I Lost My Body FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Rhonda Richford THRnews@thr.com @thr