Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy' Gets Five Nominations for France's Lumiere Awards

3:45 AM PST 12/3/2019 by Rhonda Richford

The film received nods in key categories, while France's Oscar submission 'Les Miserables' also received nominations in the best first film and young actor categories.

France's Oscar submission Les Miserables led the Lumiere Award nominations Tuesday, with seven including best film, best director and best screenplay for the first time director. The film topped the nomination numbers with two nods in the best new actor category.

Roman Polanski's An Officer and a Spy scored five nods amidst calls from a coalition of film industry and activists to rescind his European Film Award nominations. French feminists have called for a boycott of the film and led protests at theaters around the country after actress Valentine Monnier came forward with a new accusation of rape in newspaper Le Parisien just ahead of the film's release.

Despite the controversy, Spy received nominations for best film, best director, best screenplay, and best cinematography, as well as a best actor nod for Oscar winner Jean Dujardin.

The awards — often referred to as the Golden Globes of France — are awarded by the Lumiere Academy, which is made up of 100 journalists from 20 countries.

It also marks the first time the director of an animated film was nominated in the main category, with Jeremy Clapin getting a best director nod for I Lost My Body.

The awards will be held on Jan. 27 at the Olympia theater in Paris, and air on pay-TV channel CanalPlus.

Below is a complete list of nominations:

Best Film
By the Grace of God, François Ozon
An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin

Best Director
Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body
Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy!
Ladj Ly, Les Miserables
Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress
Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque
Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor
Eva Green, Proxima
Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny

Best Actor
Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God
Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque
Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy
Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor
Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy!

Best Screenplay
Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque
Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Miserables
Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God
Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor
Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy

Best Cinematography
Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God
Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy
Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy!
Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Julien Poupard, Les Miserables

Best First Film
Atlantics, Mati Diop
Conviction, Antoine Raimbault
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Nevada, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc

Best Animated Film
The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti
Funan, Denis Do
The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman et Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin
Wardi, Mats Grorud

Best New Actress
Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled
Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl
Nina Meurisse, Camille
Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
Mama Sane, Atlantics

Best New Actor
Thomas Daloz, Particles
Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
Tom Mercer, Synonyms
Issa Perica, Les Misérables
Thimotee Robart, Burning Ghost

Best International Co-Production
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
Young Ahmed, Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Lola, Laurent Micheli
Papicha, Mounia Meddour

Best Documentary
Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier
Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière et Alban Teurlai
M, Yolande Zauberman
Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais
68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui

Best Music
Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics
Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room
Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God
Dan Levy, I Lost My Body