SAG Awards: Lupita Nyong'o, Jharrel Jerome Set to Present (Exclusive)

Members of the nominated cast of 'Parasite' will also take the stage at this weekend's ceremony.

Us star Lupita Nyong'o and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome are among the first group of presenters set to take the stage at the 2020 SAG Awards, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal exclusively.

Nyong'o and Jerome, nominated for best actress in a motion picture and best actor in a limited series, respectively, will be joined on the SAG Awards stage by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and the stars of best cast nominee Parasite: Song Kang-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam and Lee Sun-kyun.

Parasite's best cast nomination is only the second ever for a foreign-language film and comes 21 years after the first best cast nod for a foreign film. The acclaimed thriller from South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho earned 10 Oscar nominations on Monday, including a nod for best picture. It's rare for a film to win the Oscars' best picture prize without a SAG Awards best cast nod, although recent best picture winners Green Book and The Shape of Water prevailed despite the lack of a best cast nomination.

The other nominees for best cast in a motion picture, the SAG Awards' equivalent of best picture are the stars of Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.