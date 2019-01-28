Sundance: Lupita Nyong'o Zombie Comedy 'Little Monsters' Goes to Neon, Hulu

Josh Gad also stars in the film, which premiered in the festival's Midnight section.

After its Midnight section premiere, the U.S. rights to zombie comedy Little Monsters have been picked up by Neon and Hulu in a partnership.

Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad star in the Australian feature from writer-director Abe Forsythe.

Little Monsters follows Dave, a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids' show personality, and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children.

Bruna Papandrea produced via her Made Up Stories banner, along with Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder. Jeanne Snow exec produced.

CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content brokered the deal, which will presumably see Neon handle theatrical distribution while Hulu will debut the movie on streaming. This is the third Sundance pick-up for Neon, which also acquired the survival thriller Monos and the Riley Keough horror film, The Lodge.