Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off Freestyle Rapping Skills

The actress also played a game with Jimmy Fallon in which they experienced a wide range of emotions while having a normal conversation during Monday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Lupita Nyong'o showed off her rapping skills during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The segment opened with host Jimmy Fallon noting that Nyong'o is referenced in Beyonce's song "Brown Skin Girl" and Jay-Z's "We Made It."

"I love the Carters and they seem to love me. I'm not mad," the actress said before she refused to say which song she liked better. "I couldn't choose between the two."

Nyong'o also opened up about her rapper alter ego, "Troublemaker." She explained, "I was baptized Troublemaker by Common, so I feel like it's legit. It's something I do in a car." The actress added that in order to perform as Troublemaker, she needed a microphone and sunglasses.

Fallon then handed Nyong'o a microphone and sunglasses as The Roots began to play a beat.

"Troublemaker in the building, hey/ I feel some bars coming, bars coming," she rapped. "Much love to the Carters/ Hov and Beyoncé/ They always big me up in a big way/ I’m a brown skin girl so that means a lot/ Hov said we made it, got an Oscar for my props/ Much love to Jimmy and The Roots 'cause they hot/ Wrote a book about self-love, Sulwe’s 'bout to drop October 15th/ On time, to come/ Better go to commercial or these bars won’t stop."

The lighthearted moments continued when Nyong'o and Fallon played a game in which they carried on a normal conversation while changing emotions that were assigned to them.

Fallon started the conversation by asking Nyong'o if she had any plans for Halloween. They were first assigned to act extremely suspicious, so she responded, "Why are you asking?" Fallon later asked if she gets candy on the holiday and she rebuffed, "Is that a code word for something else?"

The two then shifted to a constantly surprised tone, where they excitedly spoke about their favorite type of candy. The conversation then changed to a more professional tone as they pretended to interview for a job.

Fallon was later brought to tears as he spoke about his plans to dress up as SpongeBob SquarePants. Nyong'o also got emotional as she spoke about being on The Tonight Show. When Fallon went to grab her hand, she said, "Don't touch me right now."

The actress and host were next instructed to only speak in questions. "You don't want me to touch you?" he asked. "I just feel like maybe it wouldn't be right," Nyong'o responded in a high-pitched tone.

The tone once again shifted to a more professional manner when they were instructed to speak as if they were giving a Ted Talk. "In this society, 2019, you know…men, women. Are they the same? Do they get paid the same? No. That's not fair," asked Fallon. "How about this? Switch roles. How about walk a mile in my shoes — maybe for a weekend. No, literally. Get in my shoes."

"Because there are about 75,000 people that we know of — on this block alone — who do not have shoes," added Nyong'o.

Nyong'o also spoke about her "liberal autobiography" children's book, Sulwe. The title translates to "star" in her mother tongue, Luo.

The book follows a young girl named Sulwe, who is the darkest person in her family and school. "She's very uncomfortable with her skin and wants to go about changing it, but then a magical night through the night sky changes her mind and she learns how to love herself," Nyong'o explained.

The actress admitted that she grew up being insecure about her skin tone and prayed that God would make her skin lighter. "It's also for people who don't know about colorism to get to know about it," she added. "It's a mirror for dark-skinned girls to see themselves, specifically because I didn't have that growing up and I wanted to kind of use the pain that I felt for it to be my weapon, my gift."

"I hope that this book is a window into understanding what people that may not be like you can go through," she continued. "But ultimately, the message is that the most important thing is to love yourself before anything else."