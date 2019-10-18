Luxury Fashion Brands Team With Hollywood Tattoo Artists, Drake-Loved Danish Tattoo Shop Opens in L.A.

Famed tattoo studio Iron & Ink opens its first L.A. location, while fashion designer Paul Smith and Swiss watchmaker Hublot feature designs from Hollywood tattooers sans the needlework.

Inked-up skin is in — and there are a few new options for sporting pieces from Hollywood-favored tattooers, with or without going under the needle. Renowned Danish body art shop Iron & Ink Tattoo Studios is making a mark in America with its first outpost on Melrose Avenue, while fashion designer Paul Smith and Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot have tapped starry inkmasters Mark Mahoney and Maxime Plescia-Büchi, respectively, for stylish collaborations.

The partnerships mark a growing trend in celebrity tattooists and tattoo culture going high-fashion. Tattoo artist Scott Campbell (Lake Bell's husband, who counts Marc Jacobs, Orlando Bloom, Jennifer Aniston and Sting among clients) co-founded Saved Wines and luxury cannabis and skincare label Beboe, and has previously teamed with Louis Vuitton and Berluti. Dr. Woo (Miley Cyrus, Zöe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne), who sharpened his fine-line skills under Mahoney, has joined forces with Levi's, Converse, Sacai, Modernica and the short-lived H&M subline Nyden, to name just a few, in addition to launching a kids clothing line. And Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, Mandy Moore and Nick Jonas are among fans of Daniel Winter (a.k.a. Winter Stone), another Mahoney protégé who continues to attract a starry following.

More recently, Tod's enlisted London-based tattooist Saira Hunja to set up shop at its Bond Street store to ink custom Double T purses. (It's a reprise of their 2017 collaboration that saw Hunja imprint a hybrid of Tod's lion head logo with the body of a dragon onto shoes and handbags.)

Drake, J. Balvin and several L.A. Rams football players (among other sports stars) are just a few famous clients of Copenhagen-based Iron & Ink Tattoo Studios, which was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Hawaro Juuland and boasts four locations in its native Denmark. "A lot of our clients were flying in from L.A.," Juuland tells The Hollywood Reporter, a major factor that convinced he and co-owner Rasmus Cort Hansen to make their tattoo parlor's stateside debut on the West Coast.

The duo has already planted business roots in the U.S. with cruelty-free tattoo aftercare brand Sorry Mom (which they co-own with Philadelphia-based inkman Myke Chambers), but they're relocating to L.A. and becoming official transplants to oversee their U.S. expansion, which Juuland says will include future openings in New York and Miami.

The company is known for its approachability and modern interiors, and the L.A. parlor will feature Iron & Ink's signature "clean, minimalistic and Nordic style because I want to keep the studio very transparent, instead of having a very dark and very dirty place," says Juuland. "[When] people come into the shop, they have an overview of everything... nothing is shady and dirty." He's not just hoping to land A-listers in his chic chairs: He wants to be "the dream studio" for all, whether they're parents seeking to get their kids' names in permanent ink, Angelenos looking for "cute" body art, serious tattoo collectors and everyone in between.

The shop's artists can draw up designs in every style, such as dainty creations, traditional pieces (think Sailor Jerry and Don Ed Hardy), realistic portraits, surrealist scenes, intricate tribal works and more. In addition to housing locally-based tattooists, Juuland says the goal is to set up a visa model similar to the special work permit that he's already worked out with the government in Denmark in order to host talents from across the globe. "We have international artists from Colombia, Venezuela, Russia, Asia...I can fly them in today [at our Denmark studios] and they can work tomorrow," he says.

Juuland, who emigrated to Denmark as a Kurdish refugee at age 3, founded Iron & Ink "to show [the] potential for growth and development" in Europe's "traditional" tattoo industry. "A lot of tattoo shops aren’t that modern in the way they run. They have a certain way of how they [welcome] clients and how they negotiate the terms," he says. That vision cost him in the beginning: "I went bankrupt twice... I knew I would succeed at one point. We went from having one artist to 58 resident artists [across four locations]." (He seems to be doing well for himself these days: His ventures run the gamut from mentorship to real estate to a barber shop to an organic winery and fruit orchard in Turkey.)

Iron & Ink isn't the only way he hopes to shake up the body art world. Juuland says he's set to launch a tech platform called Markd, "a management tool that makes life easier for tattoo shop owners, clients and artists." Customers can connect directly with tattoo artists, while studios and artists can manage bookings and payments.

Iron & Ink, 7365 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; ironinktattoo.com

Paul Smith Taps Shamrock Tattoo's Mark Mahoney for Capsule Collection

Mark Mahoney has imprinted Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham and countless other stars in his famous fine-lined ink style, but trypanophobic fans of the Hollywood-beloved tattoo artist can wear his illustrations on their sleeves sans the needlework. The legendary founder of West Hollywood's Shamrock Social Club has been tapped by British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith for a capsule collection of women's and men's clothing, footwear and accessories emblazoned with his take on classic American tattoo motifs.

Priced from $195 to $850, the fashion range is comprised of silk blazers, jersey crew neck sweaters, hooded sweatshirts, tees, wool scarves, sneakers, boots and leather goods. L.A.-based Mahoney created custom illustrations for the line, such as Smith's name and "Big Spender" in classic old-school script (printed on t-shirts and black leather kicks and zip-up boots) and the sailor-beloved swallow (embroidered on jacket sleeves, scarves and hoodies). There's also a WWI-famous graphic that represented British and U.S. troops fighting side-by-side (used here as a symbol of the Brit designer and American tattooer's partnership) and the WWII-era panther (stitched on the back of hoodies and more).

Hublot and Swiss Tattoo Artist Maxime Plescia-Büchi Team on $47K Watches

Switzerland-based luxury watch company Hublot has once again tapped Swiss tattoo artist and Sang Bleu founder Maxime Plescia-Büchi (Kanye West and Sophie Turner are among his clients) to dream up another face for its iconic Big Bang timepiece. The first collaboration launched in 2016, and Sang Bleu (which encompasses a tattoo studio, magazine, clothing label and creative collective) has previously collaborated with New Balance, Nike and Champion.

Now available in titanium ($25,200) and 18-karat king gold ($47,300) options, the limited-edition The Big Bang Sang Bleu II is housed in a 45-millimeter case, while the matte black dial house features three rotating polygon disks in Plescia-Büchi's signature fine-lined sacred geometry handiwork inspired inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man. It's finished with an interchangeable rubber band that's molded with the artist's intricate detailing. The architectural chronograph watch is available at the haute horlogerie brand's flagships in Beverly Hills and New York.