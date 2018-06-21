Chris Hardwick's Wife Defends Husband Amid Chloe Dykstra's Sexual Assault Claims

"I remain in complete support of my husband, and I believe that the truth will always win," the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Last week Chloe Dykstra leveled sexual assault allegations against a mogul ex-boyfriend, with Chris Hardwick, who previously dated Dykstra, denying that he sexually assaulted or abused her. Still AMC pulled his series and he was fired from moderating Comic-Con panels amid online speculation that he was the subject of Dykstra's claims. Now, Hardwick's wife, Lydia Hearst, is speaking out in defense of her husband.

"This is not a statement in defense, this is a statement of defense. Defense for all the women who have been sexually abused, raped, trafficked, and tortured; defense of all the people who this movement was started for. Over the last year the #MeToo movement has rightly aimed a spotlight directly on women whose stories needed to be told," said Hearst in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "As someone who has been involved in toxic relationships in the past, I know first-hand the importance of sharing these stories and do not take this situation lightly."

She continued: "I have made the decision to come out in support of my husband not out of obligation, but out of necessity to speak the truth about the person I know. Chris is nothing but loving and compassionate and is the only person who has stood by me, never judged me, helped me heal, and feel whole. To defend my husband would be giving credence to any of these accusations. I will not do that. Chris Hardwick is a good man."

Hearst — who married the TV personality and Nerdist CEO in 2016 — concluded her statement by reiterating her "complete support" of Hardwick. "I believe that the truth will always win," she added. "#TimesUp because I know my truth and I believe in due process."

In a lengthy post published last Thursday, Dykstra shared disturbing allegations from a relationship with an ex-boyfriend, including rules that the individual allegedly made for her that she could not go out at night unless he was there and that she was not allowed to have male friends or drink because he was sober.

"I generally stopped speaking unless spoken to while with him, drifting through life like a ghost. I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person," Dykstra wrote, adding that the man assaulted her.

Since Dykstra shared her story, AMC pulled Talking with Chris Hardwick, and he was fired from moderating two panels at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July.

On Friday, Hardwick denied Dykstra's claims in a statement.

"These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond. I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post," he said. "Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her."

Hardwick concluded: "When we were living together, I found out that Chloe cheated on me, and I ended the relationship. For several weeks after we broke up, she asked me to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, 'build a life' with me and told me that I was 'the one,' but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful. I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women."