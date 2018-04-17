Lynda Carter Reveals Alleged Sexual Abuser "Being Prosecuted Now"

The TV 'Wonder Woman' star, appearing on 'Megyn Kelly Today,' also weighed in on whether she'd return to the franchise for the in-the-works sequel.

Lynda Carter's groundbreaking role as the titular character in the 1970s TV series Wonder Woman seemingly earned her a permanent place in the conversation about female empowerment — but today, she'd rather lend the focus to the women leading the #MeToo movement.

In an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today, Carter discussed revealing her own #MeToo story in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, though in it, she didn't want to divulge any details about the sexual abuse, or who was behind it. She shared the sentiment while speaking with Kelly, adding that she's still "not comfortable sharing" what happened.

However, Carter did elaborate on the initial notion she made in the article that her alleged abuser is "already being done in."

"He is famous and he is being prosecuted now, and it is in the newspapers now," Carter told Kelly, adding that she "pretty much laid it out" in The Daily Beast article. "... there is nothing legally I can do. So I chose not to add my voice. The reason is there is nothing I can add, and the women’s voices that are out there now, I don’t want to be one of those people [saying] 'me too, me too.' It’s not about me, it is about the women that it is happening to today."

Carter also discussed the harassment she faced from a cameraman on the set of Wonder Woman. In The Daily Beast article, she said "There was a cameraman who drilled a hole in my dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot." Carter told Kelly she found out when she was called in to "the head of Warner Brothers' office."

"It was predatory," Carter said, adding that the perpetrator was subsequently "drummed out of the business."

As for moving forward, Carter said that she wants to be the "support system" for modern women because she believes that the women of her time didn't have anyone to tell about harassment or abuse except each other.

"Who [was] gonna do anything about it?" Carter said, adding that common responses to speaking out might've been getting fired, or people saying things like "Oh, she's trouble," "She asked for it," or "Well, what did you do? You must've done something. You must've worn something."

"And then there's this piece of it where you feel ashamed in some way," Carter said, noting that numerous women in the audience were nodding their heads "yes," echoing her statements about how common it is for victims to blame themselves.

She added, "As much as we say 'It wasn't my fault,' you think 'Well, what did I do?'"

Kelly responded, "But you don't realize that the entire society has been set up to make you ask that question of yourself. We're just now starting to reject that, to get that imprint is wrong, and was set up by people who didn't know what the hell they were doing. And didn't know thing one about #MeToo."

Carter praised Kelly for how she's handled criticism and abuse.

"You were bullied, and you were vilified, and you were raked through the coals, and somehow made to feel responsible or ashamed of questions that you very rightfully asked someone on a national stage," Carter said, emphasizing "someone" — a subtle reference to Donald Trump, who lashed out at Kelly after she questioned him at a GOP debate — while looking for a camera to stare at.

Carter also credited Kelly with contributing to the beginning of the #MeToo movement, applauding her as "an amazing person" who "kicked ass."

Throughout the interview, the two discussed Carter's role as a superhero, her upcoming film Super Troopers 2, and whether or not she'll appear in the Wonder Woman sequel.

"That is up to [director] Patty Jenkins, I’ve been talking to her about it," Carter said. "She has given me some hints about it, and I guess it’s up to Warner Bros. if they want to spend the money."

Carter praised the first Wonder Woman film when it was released, at one point even calling out James Cameron when he criticized the film.