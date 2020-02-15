Lynn Cohen, 'Sex and the City' Actor, Dies at 86

Among her film credits, the veteran stage and screen actor appeared in 'Munich,' 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' and 'Synecdoche, New York.'

Actor Lynn Cohen, best known for her role as Magda on HBO's Sex and the City, died Friday morning, her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 86.

Cohen began her acting career in the theater, appearing on New York stages since the late 1970s. She made her screen debut in the 1983 film Without a Trace, which starred Kate Nelligan and Judd Hirsch, and went on to appear on TV shows such as NYPD Blue, Law and Order, Damages and Nurse Jackie.

She joined the cast of Sex and the City as Miranda's housekeeper in 2000 and reprised her role in both the follow-up films.

On screen, Cohen's notable film credits include Louis Malle's Vanya on 42nd Street, Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery and Deconstructing Harry, Nicole Holofcener's Walking and Talking, Tim Robbins' Cradle Will Rock, Tom McCarthy's The Station Agent, Steven Spielberg's Munich and Charlie Kaufman's Synecdoche, New York. She played a major role as Mags, one of the tributes in the 2013 sequel The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Cohen made her Broadway debut in Tennessee Williams' Orpheus Descending in 1990, which was directed by Peter Hall and starred Vanessa Redgrave, and appeared in a 1996 Lincoln Center Theater production of Chekhov's Ivanov with Kevin Kline, Jayne Atkinson, Hope Davis and Marian Seldes .

Her many off-Broadway credits included a 1986 Public Theater production of Hamlet that starred Kline in the title role, and she played one of the witches in a 2006 Shakespeare in the Park staging of Macbeth, led by Liev Schreiber and Jennifer Ehle. She won a Richard Seff Award in 2009 for Tina Howe's Chasing Manet and was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for the 2014 revival of John Van Druten's I Remember Mama. Her most recent New York theater credits were Charles Mee's Big Love in 2015 and Horton Foote's The Traveling Lady in 2017.

The actor was born in 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri, and studied her craft at Michael Howard Studios in New York City. Among her more recent screen roles, Cohen appeared in The Cobbler, The Affair, Master of None and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen, to whom she was married since 1964.