Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Courageous" Director Lynn Shelton

Shelton's films were known for naturalistic acting, often-improvised dialogue and a focus on interpersonal relationships.

Lynn Shelton, a leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement who directed the intimate darlings Humpday, Your Sister's Sister and My Effortless Brilliance, has died. She was 54.

Following the news of her death, Hollywood filmmakers and stars paid tribute to Shelton, who was also a prolific television director who worked on series including Mad Men, GLOW, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show.

Ava DuVernay shared how Shelton changed the fellow filmmaker's life "when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012."

"She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness," DuVernay wrote on Twitter.

Josh Trank also paid tribute to Shelton, describing her as a "total genius" and "original and courageous artist on every conceivable level."

"Her work is so inspiring. Humpday I saw at Sundance in 2009, and it was just so brave and wild. Everyone was floored. Heart breaking. Emitting so much love to her family and friends," Trank added in his post.

Mindy Kaling reflected on working with Shelton on The Mindy Project, saying she "loved actors and we loved her back."

"She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her."

See more reactions to Shelton's death below.

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

Humpday made me realize I could make a funny, genuine heart-on-your-sleeve movie. This is such a loss. My heart goes out to everyone who loved her and worked with her. https://t.co/kSiJqgNn9Z — Brea Grant (@breagrant) May 16, 2020

Rest in peace Writer/Director/Producer Lynn Shelton — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 16, 2020

On stage with @marcmaron and @lynnsheltonfilm in celebration of #SwordOfTrust. What a glorious memory. Like @jessiemaltin said—go and watch her movies. Celebrate this woman. Such a loss. #LynnShelton https://t.co/4ue7fD5wk9 — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) May 16, 2020

Devastating news. I was lucky enough to play a small role in a Lynn Shelton film & she treated her cast & crew like a family. I learned about directing from watching her. The kindness with which she treated people. The room she left for spontaneity. We've lost a great one. https://t.co/vzMwhL0yic — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful advisors I had the Sundance Labs. I am so sad and in such shock to hear the news of her passing. Her work and her mentorship was deeply affecting to me. Love to her friends and family. RIP, Lynn. — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) May 16, 2020