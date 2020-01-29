M&A Mega-Deals Might Slow in 2020

After ViacomCBS and Disney-Fox, Wall Street expects "fewer giant-dollar" buys in the near future.

With media and telecom mergers the talk of Wall Street — including much ink spilled over the $11.7 billion recombination of Viacom and CBS on Dec. 4 — one would think 2019 was a banner year for such activity.

But both the volume and the value of deals were down compared with 2018, and activity isn't expected to grow in 2020, a Jan. 23 report from PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts.

While MGM, Lionsgate and Univision are considered in play, most of the large acquisitions were unveiled in 2018 or before — AT&T buying Time Warner, Disney purchasing most of 21st Century Fox — so M&A has likely peaked in the near term (PwC tracks announcements, rather than closing dates).

In 2020, "We do not see any game-changing opportunities. Most of what remains is smaller, and much of that has limited usefulness in the new media ecosystem or is just richly valued," wrote S&P Global Ratings analyst Naveen Sarna in a Jan. 22 report. Former Wall Street analyst Hal Vogel, CEO of Vogel Capital Management, says he also expects "more smaller deals" amid "fewer giant-dollar deals" this year.

Beyond what's now known as ViacomCBS, some of the more notable deals in 2019 included Sinclair Broadcast Group paying $9.6 billion for several Fox regional sports networks; Viagogo snapping up StubHub for $4.1 billion; and Amazon, Sinclair and the New York Yankees acquiring Yes Network for $3.5 billion. Nevertheless, PwC says volume sunk 27 percent in 2019 to 635 deals valued at $91.9 billion, which is off 25 percent.

Disney, for one, may not be done shopping as it could look to acquire some small content companies to further feed its push into direct-to-consumer streaming. And Ben Weiss, chief investment officer at 8th & Jackson Capital Management, says "sub-scale" media companies, including ViacomCBS, MGM and Lionsgate, "will continue to flounder in the public market" unless they show a willingness to grow via acquisitions.

Many see M&A value in sports going forward on the heels of equity firm Silver Lake saying on Nov. 27 it will pay $500 million for a 10 percent stake in City Football Group, valuing the owner of Manchester City and other soccer teams at $5 billion. And DraftKings, which operates fantasy sports sites for real money, said Dec. 23 it would merge with Diamond Eagle Acquisition in order to go public in 2021 at about a $3.3 billion valuation.

Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp. agrees that gambling is a growth opportunity, thus it teamed with The Stars Group to launch Fox Bet in September. PwC's M&A report also forecasts "a growing opportunity in online gambling as more states ease restrictions."

