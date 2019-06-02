Macaulay Culkin Responds to Drake Trolling Kevin Durant With 'Home Alone' Hoodie

The singer donned a hoodie showing Kevin from 'Home Alone' that appeared to mock the injured Golden State star.

Kevin!

Drake lit up social media on Sunday night before Game 2 of the NBA finals (Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors). It started when he arrived at Scotiabank Arena wearing a hoodie that appeared to be trolling Kevin Durant.

The singer donned a hoodie showing Kevin McCallister from Home Alone that asked "Kevin?!?!?," which appeared to be a shot at Warriors player Durant, who has yet to make an appearance in the series while recovering from a calf injury.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin also saw the hoodie and responded via social media.

"Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ," he tweeted.

Drake, like he was for Game 1, was courtside, highly animated while watching his Raptors.

Drake jawed with a number of the Golden State players during Game 1, most notably Draymond Green.

Green would go on to say it was not that big of a deal.

Toronto won the first game of the series.