'Machete' Actor Danny Trejo Rescues Baby in Overturned Car (Report)

The actor reportedly unbuckled a child from its car seat and pulled it safely from car wreckage with the assistance of a bystander.

Machete actor Danny Trejo rescued a baby in an overturned car after two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon in Sylmar, Los Angeles, reports ABC 7.

While on the scene, Trejo told the news network that he was luckily in the area of the collision.

"There was a baby inside and a grandma," Trejo tells ABC 7. "And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God."

The 75-year-old Trejo, along with the assistance of another young woman, unbuckled the child from its car seat and was able to pull it safely from the wreckage.

Of stepping in to help a child in need, Trejo says, "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything."

ABC 7 reports that the Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were sent to a hospital but there were no life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident itself remains under investigation.