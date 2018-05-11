Machinima Inks Development Deal with 'Mortal Kombat' Screenwriter Greg Russo (Exclusive)

Russo will work with the Warner Bros.-owned digital studio to adapt the horror game 'F.E.A.R.'

Machinima has inked a development deal with Greg Russo, the screenwriter behind two forthcoming video game projects.

As part of the deal, Russo, who penned New Line Cinema's new take on Mortal Kombat and Screen Gems' Resident Evil reboot, will work with Machinima to create and develop original programming for online distributors. His first project will be a fresh take on Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's survival horror franchise F.E.A.R.

"Greg is an inspired screenwriter who clearly loves gaming," said Machinima general manager Russell Arons. "To be able to bring his talents to Machinima Studios provides us an amazing opportunity to tackle action-packed series that are certain to appeal to our legions of millennial gamers and fans around the world."

Added Russo: "As a lifelong gamer, it's an absolute honor to partner with Machinima, the preeminent provider of digital content to gamers worldwide. F.E.A.R. holds a special place in my heart. I'm excited to bring my personal passion to this and future projects and can't wait to see where our partnership goes from here."

The first-person shooter, which was first released in 2005, puts players in the shoes of the First Encounter Assault Recon as they fight against a young psychic girl named Alma Wade. It has spawned two sequels.

Owned by Warner Bros. Digital Studios, Machinima develops and produces live-action and animated series for digital platforms, including its own network of YouTube and Twich channels. F.E.A.R. will join a slate of premium digital projects that include Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Street Fighter: Assassin's First and Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn.

Russo is repped by Verve, Madhouse and Mckuin/Frankel.