Mackenzie Davis Joins Steve Carell in Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible'

The political comedy will see the former 'Office' actor play a Democrat political consultant.

Mackenzie Davis has joined Jon Stewart's next directorial effort, Irresistible.

The Blade Runner 2049 actress joins a cast that already includes Steve Carell, Chris Cooper and Rose Byrne.

The political comedy, set at Focus Features, is the story of a Democratic political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Brad Pitt's Plan B will produce with Stewart.

Davis broke out on the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire, going on to book roles in such big-budget studio films as The Martian and Blade Runner 2049. She also has been tapped to star in Tim Miller's upcoming Terminator reboot, joining franchise stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.