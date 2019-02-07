Macro Inks First-Look Deal With Former Head of Digital

Aaliyah Williams has launched her own production company, Just a Rebel.

Macro's head of digital is striking out on her own.

Aaliyah Williams has launched her own shingle, Just a Rebel, and Macro has signed the new production company to a one-year first-look deal on all projects she seeks to develop and produce.

Williams is executive producing Gentefied, Netflix's new half-hour dramedy adapted from the Macro digital series of the same name, which she developed and produced while leading digital content at Charles D. King's firm.

"I am thrilled to continue to elevate fresh voices and fearless storytellers in the expanded realm of television and film," said Williams. "I look forward to contributing to the current cultural renaissance in entertainment by providing everyone with more opportunities to aspire, laugh, dream and see themselves reflected in complex and compelling content."

She added of the deal with Macro, "It is an incredible honor to do this work with the support of Macro, which has been an incredible platform for my growth as a producer. Through our partnership we will no doubt engage global audiences with art worth watching."

Williams' producing credits also include the forthcoming Macro film Really Love, starring Queen Sugar's Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing of Love Is__ and Uzo Aduba from Orange is the New Black. She also executive produced 2018 Sundance selection Leimert Park.